New OP TVs go on sale, redefining style and smarts

They look stunning, whether on a wall or on a stand in any room of the house. In fact, they even look great when they are switched off and have nothing running on them. And behind all their beauty lie stacks of brains, making them among the smartest players in tech town. We are talking of the latest televisions from OnePlus, which are set to go on sale from February 21.

OnePlus has a penchant for rustling up whichever segment it sets foot in. It totally changed our perception of high-specced, premium phones in 2014, and has had the same effect on the world of televisions since entering it in 2019. Unlike other players that tend to keep premium specs and prices together, the Never Settling brand offers consumers fantastic design, great hardware and high-end performance, and at extremely affordable prices. All of these qualities come right to the fore in its latest televisions, the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, which come packed with cutting edge features and design and yet start at a price of Rs 16,499.

These are OnePlus devices, so of course, they are not stand alone products but part of a dynamic and ever-evolving ecosystem. They work smoothly and in sync with a number of OnePlus devices, from the iconic smartphones to the recently released watches and even TWS buds. What’s more, they blend right into your life while doing so. The televisions’ volume will decrease when you get a call on your phone, and the program playing on them will pause the moment you take one of the OnePlus Buds’ Pro buds out of your ear. The OnePlus Connect OnePlus Connect 2.0 app almost converts your OnePlus phone into a remote control of sorts, letting you not only type but also scroll through and navigate content on the televisions. You can even navigate content on your OnePlus Watch. It is all one big OnePlus family where everyone talks to each other, irrespective of age and size. A very caring family too – if the Watch detects that you have fallen asleep while watching television, it actually switches the television off.

As if those were not enough smarts, the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are also powerful smart televisions. Both are powered by the latest version of Google’s smart TV OS, Android TV 11, so you can not only browse the Web, download apps and play games on them, but also go “Ok, Google” and summon up some virtual assistant help when you need it. Do not get worried about exhausting your data plan either – the televisions come with a data saver feature to make sure you never run out of data.

There’s a lot of beauty to go with all that connectivity and smartness. Both the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge come with a design that screams “premium.” Both have 32-inch and 43-inch models and each of them offers an edge to edge viewing experience with hardly any bezels to clutter the view. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge even has a bit of glitter about it with a metallic coating beneath its display. The images on them look every bit as amazing as the televisions themselves. Both televisions support HDR 10+ decoding and HDR 10, and are powered by a Gamma Engine that optimises colours and details to ensure that you get the best picture possible. There is even a special low-latency mode, designed for a smoother gaming experience. The televisions are also literally easy on your eyes – they reduce harmful blue light to ensure your eyes are never exhausted, and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission and safer family viewing.

There is plenty of audio oomph on board as well. With 20W speakers on the OnePlus TV Y1S and 24W speakers on the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, you are going to feel enveloped by sound, just as you would in a theatre or a cinema hall.

All of this television goodness comes at typically affordable OnePlus prices. The OnePlus Y1S Edge will be available from February 21, at Rs 16,999 for the 32 inch model, and Rs 27,999 for the 43 inch one. The OnePlus Y1S 32-inch TV will also be available from February 21 and its 32 inch model will come for Rs 16,499. The 43 inch model of the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available from March 2 onwards, and will be priced at Rs 26,999.

The Y1S Edge will be available at Croma and Reliance Digital stores as well as on OnePlus.in, while the Y1S will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in. In best OnePlus tradition, both will come with a number of offers to make them even more irresistible.