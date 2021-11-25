New Normal: Key tenets to thrive in a hybrid work model

Jean-Guillaume Portrait

By Jean-Guillaume Pons

It’s no secret that technology is the underlying enabler of a successful and sustainable hybrid work strategy. However, according to Dell Technologies’ Remote Work Readiness (RWR) Index, employees in APJ continue to face tech challenges when working remotely— the top three being unstable remote networks; limited access to internal company resources; as well as using personal productivity tools for work, which can pose a threat to cybersecurity. When it comes to making tech investments for long-term remote work, there are some fundamental tech investments that organizations must make in order to thrive in a remote work environment.

Invest in the right productivity tools that are secure end-to-end

Supporting employees with the right technology and tools is a critical first step. There are two key implications that could arise if employees do not have access to company-issued productivity tools they need. Firstly, this may result in reduced productivity and increased frustration among staff who feel that they are not set up for success in their remote work environment. Secondly, without the right productivity equipment, employees may resort to using their own personal devices. This leads to “double handling” or duplication of data across multiple platforms as well as large volumes of confidential data stored on personal devices, or endpoints increasing the risk of exposure.

To securely manage the enormous amount of data being generated at the edge, organisations need to prevent, detect and respond to threats wherever they occur. This poses a challenge in tracking, managing, and protecting sensitive data stored at endpoints or employee devices.

A new global commissioned study by Dell Technologies and Forrester Consulting showed that 55% of businesses in APJ have had to put emergency steps in place to keep data safe outside of their company network as people continue to work remotely. But rather than take a reactive response, invest in quality tech resources that result in efficiency and security. Also invest in a cybersecurity infrastructure that is flexible, scalable and manageable, and ensuring the proactive prevention of security threats and data loss through AI, machine learning and easy-to-implement behavioural endpoint detection.

Advanced IT infrastructure for hybrid working

A long-term hybrid work model is one that is designed to be a ‘ready-for-anything’ digital workplace. One key investment that can help achieve this is cloud computing technology. Cloud infrastructure enables more seamless accessibility to company resources and offers scalability and cost-efficiency. Organisations must consider shifting to a hybrid cloud infrastructure model when setting up their cloud strategy. This means combining public, private and edge clouds to support workloads from traditional and next-generation applications.

Embracing a connected workplace

With the right tech investments in place, organisations will be well-placed to pivot seamlessly between working from home and the office with minimal disruption to business operations. Business success today is not just about providing the right technology. It is equally – if not more – important to invest in digital upskilling and the wellbeing of employees as they cope with other challenges of working from home, like blurred boundaries between professional and personal lives. The success of a connected workplace ultimately depends on an organisation’s ability to embrace a flexible culture and support with the right technology infrastructure, to enable innovation and effective remote working.

The writer is SVP & GM, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies