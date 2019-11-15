The foldable Motorola Razr will leave you feeling nostalgic – here’s why

The thing that most users will love about this smartphone is the surprise from Motorola which will allow users to apply the retro theme of the original phone. (Source: The Verge)

Motorola revealed its first foldable smartphone on Wednesday. The company brought back the Motorola Razr design, which was first released back in 2004. The thing that most users will love about this smartphone is the surprise from Motorola that will allow users to apply the retro theme of the original phone. The new Android version of the Motorola Razr will be able to repeat the popular look with an old fashioned keypad as well. The feature is said to be hidden in the Quick settings menu which is available in the notification shade. Customers who want to use this feature will have to “edit” to make sure they can see whatever items they want.

The ‘Retro Razr’ mode lays out a T9 keyboard exactly similar to the one found on the original Razr phone. Even though it is a touchscreen display, you will need to use the buttons on the screen to navigate – you cannot touch icons to open them. The theme is also reminiscent of the old version.

The Motorola Razr will be available for $1,499 (Rs 1,07,400) in the US. The pre-orders for the smartphone from Motorola will begin in December. However, Motorola has not revealed anything regarding the smartphone’s launch in India. But Motorola fans should expect the official announcement from the company soon.

The new Razr supports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera that can also be used to click selfies when you fold the smartphone. Razr also has another 5-megapixel camera that can be used for video calling and clicking selfies once you open the smartphone.

Motorola Razor will also have the fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the smartphone alongside the USB-C port which can be used to charge the smartphone. The Razor is powered with 2510mAh battery which could be a deal-breaker when compared with other smartphones in this price range.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is the only foldable smartphone that is available in India currently. Galaxy Fold costs Rs 1.65 lakh in India at the moment and it will be interesting to see how Motorola prices the new Razor in the country.