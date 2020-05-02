New kids on the block: These mobiles will hit the stores soon

Wide-angle and macro lenses help you capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots.

The lockdown has stalled the rollout of the latest handsets. On the brighter side, popular brands will witness pent-up demand once the lockdown is lifted. Here are some of the smartphones slated to hit the market soon

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad camera, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform, a large 6.55-inch screen and the signature two-day battery life. The AI-powered quad-camera helps capture the perfect shot even in dim light, thanks to Night Mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses help you capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android 10 and gives fans faster access to Google Assistant via the dedicated button.

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro

Infinix is expected to launch two new smartphones from its Hot Series — Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro. Hot 9 is expected to come with a display size of at least 6.5 inches. It is likely to feature a Waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera. The device should also run Android 10 out of the box. In addition, Infinix may also launch Hot 9 Pro which is expected to have a 6.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android 10 operating system. We may also see a fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro.

Nokia 5310

Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, the Nokia 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers letting you carry your favourite tunes with you on the go. You can see what’s playing at a glance with the clear, curved display of the Nokia 5310.The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day.

Realme Narzo 10/10A

Realme, one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India, is gearing up to launch its latest Narzo series. This will be a complete power-packed series with budget and flagship smartphones customised for GenZ. Considering the growth that realme has witnessed since its inception in 2018, and the innovation it has brought in the industry, the realme Narzo series will enable the brand to continue its legacy of power and style. The new series will deliver maximum performance in this price segment, and will support unique designs created by the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.