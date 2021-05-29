New IT rules: Major social media firms share details, Twitter yet to do so

“Twitter has not yet sent the details of the chief compliance officer to the ministry,” the source said.

Some major social media firms, including Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo and Sharechat, have shared details of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer with the ministry of electronics and IT (Meity), showing they are at least partly in compliance with the new rules for intermediaries which came into force on May 26.

Twitter, however, is still to submit a report of compliance with any part of the rules, official sources said.

According to the sources, after the government came down heavily on Twitter on Thursday and accused it of undermining the country’s laws, the microblogging platform sent a communication late on Thursday night, sharing details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as its nodal contact person and grievance officer. But the rules require that these designated officers of the significant social media companies must be employees of the company and resident in India.

“Twitter has not yet sent the details of the chief compliance officer to the ministry,” the source said.

The government and Twitter have been at loggerheads regarding the “manipulated media” tag given by Twitter to some tweets on an alleged Congress toolkit used to target the Centre over its Covid-19 handling.

Twitter had criticised the new IT rules, while also calling the Delhi Police’s visit to its offices earlier during the week as a form of “intimidation” and said it was concerned about the “potential threat to freedom of expression”.

In a letter issued to all significant social media intermediaries, the government had sought information regarding the app/website falling within the scope of a social media intermediary, details of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, resident grievance officer and physical contact address in India.

The new rules mandate intermediaries like WhatsApp to identify the first originator of messages deemed mischievous by government, whereas others like Facebook and Twitter need to pull down unlawful content within 36 hours of being flagged.