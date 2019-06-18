Eagerly waiting for the new iPhone? Here is what you can expect

Apple fans around the world will be eagerly waiting for the new iPhone which is expected to launch in September. Apple is expected to launch three new phones this year, according to industry experts. The company had launched three phones during their last event in 2018. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to keep the phone size similar to what that of the iPhone XS (5.8 inches), iPhone XS Max (6.5 inches) and the iPhone XR (6.1 inches). Apple could change the camera setup on all the phones this year. It is expected that two of the new iPhone models will have a triple camera setup at the rear end of the phone whereas the successor of the iPhone XR might sport a dual camera setup behind the phone. The new iPhone models will be preloaded with iOS 13 and will also come with a new processor which is expected to be faster than the one on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The front-facing cameras will also be upgraded in the new iPhone models. The front camera on the earlier models was 7 megapixels which will be upgraded to 12 megapixels when the new phones launch this year. It is also being speculated the new iPhone models will have faster WiFi connectivity as they might adapt WiFi 6. The new models will also have a better battery backup which all iPhone users will be excited about. During the WWDC, Apple had revealed that they will be doing away with the 3D touch which has been a key feature on the iPhone since the launch of iPhone 7. The new iPhone models will sport the Haptic touch feature which is a replacement of the 3D touch. It will be interesting to see if Apple launches the new iPhone models during September which has been a constant for them for the last few years.