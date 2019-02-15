New Instagram update to make chats convenient like WhatsApp: Here’s what it is

Instagram is testing a desktop version of direct messaging feature

There’s no dearth of messaging platforms on the web, but Instagram DMs have likely become a big part of your online life.

With plans to integrate three of its messaging platforms, Facebook is introducing new features for the users of its multiple apps every few days. First, it was the addition of ‘unsend’ message feature in Facebook Messenger and now it is Instagram.

An app researcher who goes by Jane Manchun Wong, spotted the prototype showing Instagram as it heads toward making its direct messaging service – Direct – accessible through the web browser. “Instagram has remotely disabled access to Direct on Web prototype … but it’s too late,” she said.

Instagram is testing Direct on Web pic.twitter.com/bpdY9bep24 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2019

As one of the most widely used social media apps, it appears to be a good move to make Direct available outside of its app and if Wong is to be believed, Direct would soon be available for desktop as well as mobile.

Wong posted a series of screenshots on Twitter, however, he added that access to the direct messaging feature of Instagram was disabled. It must be noted that Instagram has branched out Direct in its own app.

Instagram, which was launched in 2013, has sparse features as compared to its app. For example, users cannot upload posts. In addition, users cannot react or message to Stories.