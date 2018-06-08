New Instagram feature is LIVE: This is how it will impact you

One of the most popular social media apps, Instagram, has come up with a new feature that will make you feel better connected to your loved ones.

New Instagram feature: One of the most popular social media apps, Instagram, has come up with a new feature that will make you feel better connected to your loved ones. The new update on Instagram will give you the option to share a photo or video from another user if they are mentioned in the stories section. Now if anyone mentions your name on their Instagram story, then you will a notification and an option to edit the media before uploading it as your own story. The new feature is a part of Instagram’s version 48 on both iOS and Android.

What you need to keep in mind is that this feature is available for users with public Instagram accounts. As per Instagram’s blog post, “Starting today, when someone mentions you in their story, you’ll be able to share that photo or video into your own story. So, when you’re caught up in a soccer game or focused on a big project and you don’t take out your phone, you can still share the moment.”

Earlier, a user on Instagram would get a notification in their Direct message section every time anyone mentions them in their Story. But now, the user will have the option to add the content to their own Story. Now the story you wish to repost will show up as a sticker which can be scaled, rotated, and repositioned. Instagram will also let users creative tools such as text or stickers. The original user who posted the story will also be visible when users share their Story as their own. What is interesting is that followers can click on the original poster’s name to explore their profile as well.

With a user base almost touching billion daily users, the platform is known to add nifty features from time to time whose main focus is to boost engagement. Instagram came up with in-app payments option recently which allows users make direct payments from the app. Another recent report hints that the social media tool will soon be coming up with the idea for long-format videos.