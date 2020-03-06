New hack lets you install Android on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus but conditions apply

Corellium has managed to run Android on an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Folks at cybersecurity startup Corellium are at it again. Almost a decade after ‘jailbreaking’ the first iPhone, David Wang and co. have managed to run Android on an iPhone once again – barely, but at least it’s something. I say barely because even though they’ve found a way to run Google’s operating software on Apple’s hardware, there’s not a lot that you can do with it. Those into it would however be very happy to be able to just do it.

While it’s possible to run Windows on a Mac through a number of interesting workarounds available on the internet, running Android on an iPhone doesn’t come easy. In the case of Corellium, you can say, it has come once in nearly ten years which is why tech nerds who’re into jailbreaking Apple stuff clearly have a reason to rejoice – although, it must be remembered that Apple strictly advises carrying out such theatrics which in simpler terms means this is not meant for everybody.

Those keeping a track would know, Apple has already sued Corellium for allegedly “commercializing the illegal replication of the copyrighted operating system and applications that run on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.” Corellium says it only provides “a research tool for those trying to discover security vulnerabilities and other flaws in Apple’s software.”

Coming to the newest hack, Corellium has managed to run Android on an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – a project it calls Sandcastle, which could be a play on words on Apple’s gated sandbox called iOS. Corellium says Sandcastle is a beta project but that may be a stretch considering how limiting it is running Android on an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus using it. It does not support audio out, Bluetooth, camera and cellular modem just yet – which means you can’t use these aspects at all. Plus, you can’t download and install apps on your iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from the Google Play Store. Those willing to go all in – despite the limitations – can download Project Sandcastle from its official website.