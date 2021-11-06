New ‘from Meta’ branding starts showing up on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger apps on Android & iOS

Earlier, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger used to show the test “from Facebook” at the bottom of the screen

Facebook to Meta: The new ‘Meta’ branding has begun showing up in all of (formerly) Facebook company’s apps – Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook as well as Messenger. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company had last week announced that it was changing its name from Facebook to Meta, and now, all of these apps are now showing the Meta branding. Earlier, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger used to show the test “from Facebook” at the bottom of the screen, but now, these three apps as well as the Facebook app show the text “from Meta”. The branding has changed for the apps on both Android as well as iOS platforms.

Also read | Facebook updates Subscriptions feature to help creators bypass Apple’s 30% cut

The rebranding of the company seems to be in line with the tech giant’s recent investment in metaverse, which is an immersive virtual experience, and it appears that the rebranding is to move the company away from the traditional social media with which it has become synonymous to a large extent. Metaverse is something which is quickly gaining pace, with even Microsoft being among the many tech companies working towards it, and Facebook (or Meta, now) is seemingly trying to take the first-mover advantage with the renaming of the company.

As of now, it is not clear if this change would lead to any other changes in the Facebook app or not, but that seems to be something that we will only find out in time.

The rebranding, though officially said to be a move towards the metaverse, could also be the company’s move away from the maligned image that has become attached to Facebook largely due to several counts of unethical behaviour on part of the company that have come to light. With the rebranding, only the Facebook app will retain the name while other apps would become associated with the parent company, now named Meta. It could be that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company aims to dissociate the rest of the products from Facebook, which is not only now infamous, but is also very unpopular among the youth.

This is also clear from WhatsApp head Will Cathcart’s announcement last week, in which he said that the new branding would be showing up on the instant messaging platform. In the same announcement, he had said that the update was to recognise that WhatsApp’s parent company was “more than just Facebook”.

The company has been working on developing experiences around augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and Zuckerberg has said that Meta would be about a metaverse that would allow people to interact virtually in an immersive way over the internet. However, no further details about this are known as of now.