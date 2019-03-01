New Facebook tool will change the way you share Events

Stories allows users to share photos and videos that last for 24 hours on the home page. (Reuters)

In a bid to make its Stories feature more engaging, social-media giant Facebook has introduced a new tool which allows its users to share Events in Stories format. Stories allows users to share photos and videos that last for 24 hours on the home page. To post an Event in Stories, users will have to visit an event page first. Below the date and time displayed on the event page, you will see a Share option. As soon a you click on the Share button, tour Event will be posted in Stories that will vanish after 24 hours.

The message will feature a sticker flashing the details of event. Besides, there will be a trappable box where friends can let you know if they are interested in attending the event.

Just like any other Story, this feature also allows users to add stickers and texts on it to provide more information related to the topic.

Since the new feature has been announced a few days before International Women’s Day, the company has also launched new stickers and frames to mark the celebrations.

“We hope these features will help people share the women’s events that matter most to them, build excitement, and rally friends to support and celebrate the contributions that women around the world make to their communities every day,” Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook Stories were created in March 2017. Stories are considered the second news feed for social media.