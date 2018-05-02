New Facebook smart speakers to counter Google Home and Amazon Alexa? Here’s the truth

Facebook is now believed to be working on a new pair of smart speakers.

After a ton of new announcements on Tuesday night, like the new ‘clear history’ feature or Mark Zuckerberg becoming cupid for single users of Facebook with a new dating feature, the biggest social media platform is now believed to be working on a new pair of smart speakers. According to a report in CNBC, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company may launch the smart speakers internationally before bringing it to the United States.

The new set of smart speakers will be Facebook’s answer to Google Home and Amazon Alexa. As per the report, Mark Zuckerberg had intentions to announce the same at its F8 Developer Conference on Tuesday, but he eventually did not. The smart speakers are said to be connected to Facebook Messenger and will aim to make chatting with friends and family on Facebook much simpler. The speakers are set to come with a camera and a touchscreen.

However, as per the initial rumours, the devices will have support for the smart voice assistant which is paired up with Facebook’s AI program, M. The artificial intelligence program, M, earlier powered a personal assistant chatbot on Messenger, however, Facebook shut it down in January. The M program, however, is said to be not completely shut down.

The report states that Facebook will now make the AI and develop it into a voice assistant paired with complete with voice commands. Sadly though, Facebook has declined to comment on this story.

Meanwhile, at the F8 Developer Conference on Tuesday, Facebook launched a ‘Clear History’ feature that will allow users to have a sneak peek at the information which other apps and websites have been contacted via their Facebook account.

As the name suggests, a user will be able to wipe clean all this data. Other than this new feature, Mark Zuckerberg at his keynote talked about the new dating feature that Facebook will have. Mark Zuckerberg said, “This feature going to be for building real, long-term relationships – not just for hookups”.