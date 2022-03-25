New EU law could force WhatsApp, iMessage to open up for smaller platforms

While the language is unclear if the big companies would have to work together, the bloc said it was trying to knock down the walls.

The European Union’s (EU) proposed Digital Markets Act could force messaging app developers to make their apps interoperable if the bloc enforces the law in October.

The EU said in its press release that its lawmakers agreed that the “gatekeeper” companies behind Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or iMessage might have to make their apps “interoperable” with smaller platforms at the request of developers.

“…EU lawmakers agreed that the largest messaging services (such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage) will have to open up and interoperate with smaller messaging platforms, if they so request,” the EU said in a statement.

“Users of small or big platforms would then be able to exchange messages, send files or make video calls across messaging apps, thus giving them more choice. As regards interoperability obligation for social networks, co-legislators agreed that such interoperability provisions will be assessed in the future.”

While the European Union is yet to pass the proposals into law, the language could compel companies such as Meta Platforms and Apple to open up systems that they completely controlled at one time.

While the language is unclear if the big companies would have to work together, the bloc said it was trying to knock down the walls without overregulating small businesses.

Creating such interoperability, especially when it involves high levels of encryption, is expected to be complex. The final agreement is likely to include staggered deadlines in order to accommodate different levels of interoperability, an EU spokesperson told The Verge.

Companies have usually chosen to keep their messaging platforms closed because they can. Meta has already integrated some of its messaging systems, while Apple pitched a more open iMessage to carriers several years ago. Steve Jobs had pitched FaceTime to be open source.

However, that stance has changed. Internal communications accessed by The Verge imply that Apple didn’t want to bring iMessage to Android to keep iPhone sales.

If the EU passes the proposal into law, the companies would have a pressing business need to comply with the orders. The EU said in the release that it could slap fines on companies up to 10% of global annual revenue. The fine will jump up to 20% for repeat infringements, and could even be prevented from making acquisitions if they are deemed to systematically break the rules.