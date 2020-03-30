New app built by IIT Bombay team can track down asymptomatic COVID-19 patients leaving quarantine

Coronavirus-induced COVID-19 has caused a pandemic across the globe and it reached India a month ago.

Coronavirus outbreak: A team from IIT Bombay, aided by professional and experienced alumni, has come up with a mobile app called ‘Corontine’ to help the suspected or potential asymptomatic carriers (AC) of the coronavirus-induced COVID-19 if they leave the quarantine zone.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

The official website of the platform (corontine [dot] in) reads that the app is installed on the mobile of the AC by an authorised agency (AA), and the app then sends the GPS coordinates of the mobile regularly to the server which is supervised by the AA. If the AC leaves the specified zone of quarantine, which has been marked by a geo-fence, the movement will be auto-detected.

The app has been designed to help the authorities track down people who are asymptomatic carriers and curtail their movement in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19, which has so far infected over 7 lakh people across the world and killed over 30,000 people globally.

The development comes a few days after the Centre released a beta version of Corona Kavach, an app which can track the movement of users to see if they are potentially at risk of coming in contact with an infected person. It is a location-based app, which is aimed to use a smartphone’s location to track the user. It makes an account using the customer’s mobile number and tracks the movement of COVID-19 infected persons using the contact details of all the infected persons identified so far.

Coronavirus-induced COVID-19 has caused a pandemic across the globe and it reached India a month ago and the number of positive cases in India have exceeded the 1,000 mark. Moreover, India has so far witnessed over 27 deaths.