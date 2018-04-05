Airtel re-introduces Rs 649 Infinity postpaid plan that gives 50GB data, other huge benefits

Bharti Airtel, one of the top telecom players in the country, has brought back this plan.

Airtel, in a surprising move, re-introduced the Rs 649 plan for the postpaid customers. The new Airtel Infinity Rs 499 postpaid plan has been relaunched to offer 50GB data to the customers for a monthly billing cycle, as opposed to the 30GB data limit before it was discontinued. The plan also offers unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing, in addition to 100 SMSes per day.

The new Airtel Infinity Rs 649 postpaid plan comes with the data rollover facility that allows the customers to carry forward the unused data from the previous billing cycle to the current one and so on. This postpaid plan takes on Jio’s Rs 509 and Rs 799 postpaid plans that offer 60GB data with 2GB per day limit and 90GB data with 3GB data per day limit, respectively.

In addition, the Airtel Infinity Rs 649 postpaid plan comes offers a free add-on connection for a child with same benefits. The Amazon Prime subscription is also included in this postpaid plan.

Lately, Airtel has been revamping many of its prepaid and postpaid plans to meet the tough competition from newcomer and one of the top competitor – Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

Airtel Rs 649 postpaid plan.

Airtel Infinity Rs 649 Postpaid Plan Benefits

– One of the top benefits of the Rs 649 postpaid plan is the fact that you will now get as much as 50 GB of internet data with rollover facility.

– Whatever data that is left with you by the end of your billing cycle, it will be carried over to the next billing cycle.

– A maximum of 200GB of 3G/4G data per subscriber can be accumulated under this offer. Along with the enticing data benefits, Airtel postpaid plan offers unlimited local as well as STD calls.

– In case you go outside your circle, you will be getting unlimited incoming as well as outgoing calls on roaming.

– The plan also comes bundled with a free add-on connection. That means the user will be able to add a child Airtel postpaid connection to the primary account with similar benefits.

– Other benefits include a year worth subscription of Amazon Prime. You will be able to subscribe to Wynk Music, live TV and movies. You will also get a handset damage protection cover as well.