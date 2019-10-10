Never settle for a lesser display – How OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T rewrote phone display rules!

OnePlus has put a whole new spin on phone displays, first with the OnePlus 7 Pro and now with the OnePlus 7T.

They are perhaps the most essential component of a smartphone, as far as consumers are concerned. The “face” of the phone in a manner of speaking. We are talking of displays, the part of a phone that is used by us for everything from typing out messages and mails to viewing web pages to playing games. It has been growing larger and getting higher resolutions over the past few years. And now OnePlus has put a whole new spin on phone displays, first with the OnePlus 7 Pro and now with the OnePlus 7T.

Perhaps the most talked about feature of the displays of these two “never settling” devices has been the refresh rate. In simple terms, the refresh rate is the number of times an image can be drawn – or refreshed – on a display in a second. Leaving jargon and technicalities aside, the logic is simple – the more number of times an image can be redrawn on a display per second, the smoother any action on it will appear. This could range from page turns to scrolling to gaming – basically any movement of any sort on the display will appear far more smooth with a higher refresh rate. When it comes to smartphones, 60 Hz has been the most common refresh rate, and is seen on most devices.

However, OnePlus has taken this to another level with the displays of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T, both of which have a 50 per cent higher refresh rate – 90 Hz. That means graphics look amazingly smooth on these devices, and even scrolling is almost effortless. You normally get these sort of refresh rates in (much more expensive) devices that are dedicated to gamers, because they need it the most but OnePlus has brought the technology mainstream. And believe us, once you have used a OnePlus 7T or a OnePlus 7 Pro display, all others will start looking slow and laggy in comparison – that 90 Hz refresh rate can make a huge difference. Which is one of the reasons why OnePlus has publicly announced that all its phone displays henceforth will be 90 Hz ones – they are that addictive.

The displays are not just about the refresh rates, though. Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T come with brilliant fluid AMOLED displays that literally flow across the front of the device, keeping bezels to a minimum and delivering an immersive viewing experience. They are very bright too, so you can use them in sunlight without any of the content appearing washed out or straining your eyes. Colours and contrasts are handled brilliantly as well, with deep blacks, bright highlights and crystal clear details. Both displays also come with support for HDR 10+, which means that you can enjoy content from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video the way it is meant to be seen – in glorious colour and detail in HDR! The OnePlus 7 Pro has a pixel density of over 500 ppi while the OnePlus 7T has a pixel density of over 400 ppi – in simple English, this means content is going to look extremely sharp on both devices, whether it is images or even simple fonts. In fact, the OnePlus 7 Pro has even received the highest possible rating, an A+, from Display Mate, the world’s leading display quality testing body.

The displays of these smartphones don’t just deliver a great viewing experience, but also make sure that this is done with minimal strain on your eyes. Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the 7T come with Night Mode to filter out blue light and make viewing a comfortable experience. This is not just marketing hype – the OnePlus 7 Pro has been awarded a display certification by the VDE Institute and the OnePlus 7T comes with a TÜV-certified blue-light reduction.

All of which makes the displays on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T easily the best in the industry. They cover all bases, from a high pixel density to great colour and detail handling to meticulous design to ensure an unobtrusive viewing experience, and of course, a refresh rate that is rarely seen in smartphones. Round that off with measures to ensure that your eyes are never strained while looking at a OnePlus 7T or a 7 Pro and you will understand why we think OnePlus has redefined the whole concept of smartphone displays. It’s a refreshing change. Pun intended.