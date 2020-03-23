Netflix with friends in time of social distancing? This hack makes it all possible

Netflix Party isn’t authorized by Netflix .

Netflix can be a good source of entertainment in the time of social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. But what about the times you crave watching that favourite Netflix original with your best friend? What do you do then? Well there’s a new hack that can help and it’s rightly called Netflix Party. Netflix Party is a handy Google Chrome extension that lets you binge-watch Netflix with your friends together while maintaining a social distance.

But before we tell you more, here’s what you need to know. Netflix Party isn’t authorized by Netflix – Netflix Party has nothing to do with Netflix. Which means that Netflix doesn’t advise you to use it. Should you do it though, be prepared to use it at your own risk. Now, here are the steps to use Netflix Party:

Guide to use Netflix Party Chrome Extension

To start with, if you do not have Google Chrome, a user needs to download Chrome.

After opening Chrome, users need to search and download the Netflix Party extension.

After downloading the extension, an icon will be added to the taskbar.

Now open Netflix and select whatever you want to watch.

After selecting the series or movie, an option of opting for Netflix Party will appear.

You can also select whether you want to have complete control or not.

After clicking the Netflix party, share the link with the other person.

Before sending, make sure you have selected the option to show a chatbox. Chatbox allows people to text while watching the movie/ series.

It is to note that the user who has the control of Netflix Party will be able to pause, rewind, forward or even change anything that is being watched. The link can be sent to as many people as the user wants to share the series/ movie with. However, whoever he or she is sharing with, must have Netflix Party extension downloaded via Chrome. If they have it downloaded, their streaming will begin just by clicking on the link shared by the user. After watching, the user can disconnect the extension feature and go on for solo streaming.