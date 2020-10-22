Netflix will offer non-subscribers free access to all content for two days starting with India

Earlier in October, the highly popular OTT platform had discontinued its option for free trial for a month.

Netflix free trial: OTT platform Netflix is planning to organise a two-day event where non-subscribers would be able to watch Netflix’s entire library without the need for a subscription plan. The development has come after reports stated that the free trial option of Netflix would be coming to an end. The OTT platform is looking at other promotional or marketing techniques to gather new users. The development was confirmed by the Chief Operating Officer Netflix Greg Peters during the third quarter earnings call of the company. The event has been dubbed as a ‘StreamFest’ and is only limited to India for now.

The StreamFest would begin on December 4, and Peters hopes that it could create into an event.

A Netflix Spokesperson said that the company was always looking for new marketing techniques so that new users can be brought on board the OTT platform.

Earlier in October, the highly popular OTT platform had discontinued its option for free trial for a month. Using this option, potential subscribers were able to test the OTT platform’s services before choosing to purchase a subscription plan. But, Netflix has been trying several other marketing methods, and also removed the paywall for some of its titles.

On the free weekend initiative, Peters said that the company believed giving every person in a country as vast as India the option to watch Netflix free for a weekend would be a great way to bring new subscribers on board.

Netflix boasts of its original titles, having been one of the earliest OTT platforms to explore the opportunity of producing Netflix special shows and movies. With most of its original titles catching on really quickly with the viewers, Netflix has gained itself a reputation for a diverse and dynamic library.