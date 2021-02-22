Netflix can now automatically download recommended shows, movies for you; details inside

Downloads for You is now available for Android.

Netflix on Monday announced, ‘Downloads for You’, a feature that expands upon the existing Smart Downloads feature to automatically download recommended shows and movies for users. Downloads for You is now available for Android users globally and will be available for iOS later. It is yet another attempt by Netflix to let users ‘discover’ new content more easily and get to watching it ever so quickly.

For some context, Smart Downloads works by deleting an episode you have watched, and only then, it moves on to downloading the next episode (if available). This also means, downloading movies is – obviously – out of the question in this case. Downloads for You may be considered as an improvement over Smart Downloads as it is designed to download fresh content, including movies. This content will be generated randomly and will be influenced by users’ taste, Netflix says.

Netflix will allow users to choose their preferred data limits while using Downloads for You. There will be an option for 1GB, 3GB, or up to 5GB downloads when enabled. As expected, the content that users download via the feature, will be available for viewing even when they are not connected to the internet. Netflix says the whole thing is a two-step process.

Here is how you can use Downloads for You on Android right now:

Go to the Downloads tab, toggle on Downloads for You. Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) and click Turn On.

Netflix says it will start testing the feature soon on iOS. An exact timeline for availability on iPhone and iPad is yet to be announced.