Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: The best streaming service content-wise, price-wise

Here’s how Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video compare to each other and which option you should select.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Netflix has sparked the debate on “Who’s the best” in the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service providers in India again with the launch of its mobile-only pack. But the road ahead is not that smooth for the Los Gatos-based streaming giant as the Disney’s Hotstar, an app popular for streaming cricket matches during the IPL and ICC Cricket World Cup, has the lion’s share in terms of smartphone installations at 49 per cent in India.

Netflix is also getting some serious competition from Amazon Prime Video as the two global players look to expand their reach in the Indian market. Meanwhile, the OTT platforms by media houses, such as ZEE5 and Voot, emerge as strong contenders as well.

Here’s the comparison of pricing, streaming quality and download options to help you pick from the Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video streaming services.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Prices, plans

Hotstar offers the users two types of subscription plans: Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP. Hotstar Premium has two subscription options: priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 999 per year. With either of the two plans, users can access all of the OTT platforms content such as latest American shows, Hollywood movies, Live streaming of sporting events including cricket, IPL and Formula 1 without any restrictions.

While the Hotstar Premium Rs 299 monthly subscription option costs more than that of Netflix, the Hotstar Premium per year subscription plan is cheaper than Netflix.

Hotstar VIP does not include International shows and Hollywood flicks, is priced at Rs 365 per year. With Hotstar, you can only play stream a single screen at a time for all accounts.

Amazon Prime Video provides users with premium video content such as original shows, movies, TV series and more. Prime Video has two subscription plans: Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 yearly plan.

Amazon Prime Video comes with other benefits like complimentary access to Amazon Music service, faster delivery on Amazon and access to deals. In addition, Vodafone and Airtel offer plans where users can get one year of Amazon Prime Video subscription free of cost.

Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Streaming quality and screens

The HD and Ultra-HD viewing are available on Netflix on monthly subscription plans of Rs 649 and Rs 749 only. Under its Rs 499 plan, Netflix offers users content in standard definition only. The Standard Rs 649 plan offers HD resolution streaming and the Rs 799 plan offers users content at a maximum of 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Amazon Prime Video also supports 4K Ultra-HD content without any extra cost and is available on three screens at a time. Hotstar, on the other hand, offers the highest video quality full-HD at 1080p resolution.

Though the streaming service providers offer content in different resolutions, the streaming rate will depend on the internet connection in your house and the resolution of the device on which your streaming.