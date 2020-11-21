Netflix to stream all content for free on December 5 & 6 to boost subscription

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, series, documentaries and reality shows for two whole days, the company said in a blog post on Friday.

For beginners, this could turn out to be an ideal opportunity for trial and testing, and for Netflix, the gain could be higher number of subscribers. The popular video streaming platform has decided to host a weekend StreamFest in India next month that will give consumers free access to its content library.

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, series, documentaries and reality shows for two whole days, the company said in a blog post on Friday. The move, experts suggest, is aimed at bringing new users to the platform that competes against players like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 in the burgeoning OTT (over the top) market in India.

The two-day StreamFest will be on December 5 and 6. Customers who sign up for the Fest will get only one stream in standard definition and can access all the features that members use. “At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India,” the company said.

Currently, Netflix offers monthly subscription plans across three price slabs of Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively, apart from the Rs 199 mobile-only pack. Its competitors like Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar and Zee5 offer their services at cheaper subscription rates, ranging between Rs 99-299 a month and Rs 999 annually.

While recent surveys have indicated Netflix to have a considerable following among the Indian youth, the time is ripe to expand its reach especially when rivals seem to be well ahead of the game.

Netflix has been heavily investing in India content—a whopping Rs 3,000 crore through 2019 and 2020 alone. “We are only getting started here and the centrepiece of our story is content,” co-CEO Reed Hastings had said. In its recent earnings call, the company said it is working with local partners to reach more devices, making payment processing easier which it expects will have “retention benefits”.