Netflix to stop working on select devices from December: Check details

If you have no clue which smart TV you have and you are getting a ‘Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019’ message every time you open Netflix — then you are one of the unlucky ones.

If you are a Netflix addict and have been watching it on these devices for long — it’s time you make a switch!

Recently, Netflix released a list of Samsung Smart TVs from 2010 and 2011, which states that these devices will no longer remain compatible to stream Netflix, because of some technical limitations in the Netflix app installed in the TV. Along with that, those using Roku media player to stream Netflix on their smart TVs, will not be able to do that anymore from December 1, 2019. One of the technical limitations on these TVs is the inability to autoplay the next episode of any Netflix series.

However, if you own any of these devices you can still continue to watch Netflix through various other means. You can use devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and even Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles to avail the streaming service on the same TV.

ALSO READ| Vodafone launches RedX plan for Rs 999: 1 year of Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions, 50 per cent faster Internet & more

Samsung also confirmed the report saying that 2010 and 2011 Smart TVs of C and D variant after their screen size will not be able to support the streaming service post December 1. Along with that, it is also expected that Roku 2000C, Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku HD, Roku SD, Roku XD and Roku XR are also unable to support the app.

If you have no clue which smart TV you have and you are getting a ‘Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019’ message every time you open Netflix — then you are one of the unlucky ones. Either you will have to get a new Smart TV, or just get an Amazon Fire TV Stick, or even Sony PS 4 to keep on enjoying the service. Netflix has published a set of ‘recommended TVs’ that fully support the app, if you are on a lookout for a new television.