Netflix to finally allow users to stream partially downloaded content, but there is a catch

Netflix: Netflix to allow users to stream partially downloaded content! Netflix has been one of the preferred OTT platforms of users, due to its extensive library of titles. However, there has for long been a user complaint about the fact that Netflix did not let users stream content that is partially downloaded, making users wait until the content was completely loaded before they could begin watching the episode or the movie, even as some of its competitors did not have such a requirement. Due to this, users trying to stream content while having bad internet connection, especially at airports, were often left disappointed and frustrated.

However, now, the platform has seemingly taken cognisance of the long-standing demand and has announced that it would be allowing users to start streaming content even though it has not been downloaded completely so far. There is a catch though – this feature is only being rolled out to Android users. At least for now. People using the Android Netflix app on phones and tablets would get to enjoy streaming partially downloaded, while it seems like the iOS users would have to wait longer as the feature would be tested for Apple devices in the coming months.

Apart from this, Netflix is also going to be testing its ‘Downloads For You’ feature on iOS devices soon. The feature, which had been launched for Android users in February this year, automatically downloads recommended titles based on the viewing history of the users. While Android users were the only ones enjoying this feature, iOS might get this feature soon as well, if the testing results in positive response.