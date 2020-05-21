Netflix tips and tricks: How to unlock full potential of streaming platform’s accessibility settings

Netflix has various options and accessibility settings to enhance the user experience.

Netflix has a host of options and settings, vis a vis accessibility, so the vision and hearing-impaired can make the most out of the streaming platform. Whether it be audio descriptions or closed captions, Netflix has indeed taken the extra step to ensure the physically challenged can enjoy the platform’s countless shows and films, get hooked even, and generally have a pleasurable experience while at it. May 21, which is today, marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and we thought, this might be the best time to make our readers aware of Netflix’s many accessibility settings.

Searching favorite series on Netflix

Visually challenged people will face a lot of problems while browsing through the catalog. Those who use Netflix on smartphones, tablets, or even a desktop can enable options for voiceover. The menu options, titles, ratings, and descriptions will be a read-out for them after enabling this feature. Users of iOS devices must allow the voiceover feature, while users of Android devices must toggle on TalkBack.

Search series by Audio

Go to the TV shows or movies tab, and pick the “Audio Definition” tab. Netflix can only display titles with audio descriptions, if this function is allowed. Not only that, but users may also choose language-specific options such as “Audio description in Hindi.”

This function will include optional narration, including physical movements, facial expressions, costumes, settings and changes in the scene. This feature is available for films as of now, and shows more than 30 languages on Netflix. Play a title and then select “audio & subtitles” to allow this choice and select “audio description.”

Closed Captions (CCs) And Increasing Font Size

The Closed Captions feature would be useful for users who face tough times when listening to items. This function will show certain textual acts such as closing doors, ringing phones, echo footsteps, and background track name. In addition, users can also increase the size of the fonts from the appearance of “profile and parent controls” > and subtitles, which will help people who can not read smaller fonts.