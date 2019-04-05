Netflix Rs 250 monthly plan shows up on India website as company tests low-cost subscriptions

Netflix has begun testing low-cost plans starting at Rs 65

Netflix Rs 250 mobile-only plan is now available for some users. The company was earlier reported to begin testing affordable plans for select markets, wherein the Rs 250 plan was in the offing. The new plan comes as a resort to attract subscribers in India who have been hesitant to pay for streaming services. There is reportedly a slew of short-term plans, as well, that Netflix is testing at the moment.

Netflix arrived in India in 2016 as a part of the company’s monumental expansion to cover almost Asian countries. The streaming giant even forayed into production in line with the Indian scenario to make relevant and relatable movies and shows. It already has big names from the entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

With the new Rs 250 monthly subscription plan, Netflix is targeting the horde of users who spend most of their time watching shows on mobile phones or tablets. According to a Nielsen report, Indian smartphone users in India spend from 90 minutes to 130 minutes per day on online activities.

Netflix earlier reported that India is one of the biggest markets that favours downloading the content offline for later consumption. This is contrary to the behaviour of Netflix users in the US and other major countries with good Internet penetration.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests,” a Netflix spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Rs 250 membership plan will allow the subscriber to watch unlimited Netflix shows and movies only on mobile phones and tablets (Android, iOS, and Windows 10 Mobile). The content will be available in Standard Definition with the ability to play (and download) only on one device at a time. However, only a limited number of users are seeing the new plans. Netflix may or may not roll out these plans across its India user-base.

Netflix is also allegedly testing weekly membership plans, a la Spotify that introduced short-term subscriptions only for Indian users. India is a crucial market that no tech company can afford to ignore, even if it means tailoring its suite of services. There is a Rs 65 weekly plan in the offing that gives access to Netflix catalogue for one week on mobiles and tablets. Similarly, there are other weekly plans available at Rs 125, Rs 165, and Rs 200, with features such as availability on laptop/ TV, HD quality, and Ultra-HD (4K) quality, respectively, for a week.