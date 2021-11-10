Netflix releases mobile gaming service for iOS users merely a week after Android release; Everything to know

The updated version of the app will be rolling out soon everywhere, including in India

Netflix Games for iOS: Merely a week after it was released for Android users, Netflix’ mobile gaming service has been released for iOS users as well. It was anticipated that the service would come to iOS users soon, especially since Netflix had earlier stated that it was working on an iOS version of it, but it wasn’t expected to happen after a gap of just a week. Nonetheless, it is something exciting for the iOS users to look forward to. The update to the Netflix app will let iOS users play games via it along with watching movies and television. Playing the games would not attract any additional fees or even ads like is the case with most games, but users would need to have an active Netflix subscription to be able to use the service. The games can be played through the Netflix app on both iPhones and iPads.

The games initially available through the service would not be accessible from the Kids’ profile in the app since they would be limited to adults. Moreover, children would also not be able to play any of the games added through Netflix on a device if adults have set up a PIN to prevent children from having access to the adult profile.

The announcement regarding the release of the service for iOS users was shared on Twitter on Tuesday night, and the feature would start being rolled out to users worldwide starting Wednesday, the OTT platform has said.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

At present, five games have been brought to the mobile users. These are Stranger Things 3: The Game, Stranger Things: 1984, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast.

In case you are interested in how this will work, here’s a gist. Basically, these games are being offered by Netflix, but they cannot be played within the Netflix app itself. They are merely available through the app. So in case you go to the Netflix app and want to play, say, Stranger Things: 1984, what it will do is redirect you to Google Play Store to download the game the first time you choose, and then subsequently, clicking on the game in the Netflix app will cause the game to open, where you can play it. The same thing will also happen in iOS devices, only here, the games would need to be downloaded via the Apple App Store. Since these games are being offered by Netflix, the OTT platform can make sure that a PIN set up for adult profiles is also activated for games suitable for adults, which is why kids would not be able to access these games without the PIN even though they are downloaded separately.

The updated version of the app will be rolling out soon everywhere, including in India, but Financial Express Online did not see the updated version of the app in the App Store till the time of the publication.