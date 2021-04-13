Netflix redesigns kids profiles on TV to offer more personalised content

The redesign is only available on TV currently.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out a new design for kids profiles with special emphasis on content discovery and in general, improved personalisation. The new UI, which is now available globally on TV, replaces recommended titles with favourites. The idea is to let users start watching their preferred titles and characters as soon as they open Netflix.

In a way, even recommendations had some degree of personalisation but clearly, the redesign is intended to take it to an all-new level – hopefully. Netflix says, kids must watch a title at least once for it to appear in their top row. Every title – in this row – will also carry an avatar borrowed from the title to boost engagement.

“Every family is different and every child is different and we are always looking to improve the Netflix experience to reflect that. Today, we are literally “over the moon” to share our redesigned kids profile on TV, which makes it easier and more fun for kids to engage with their favourite characters, shows or movies.” said Michelle Parsons, Product Manager for Kids & Family at Netflix in a prepared statement.

The redesign is only available on TV currently. Testing on tablets and mobile devices is expected to start in the coming months.

The update is part of Netflix’s ongoing efforts to make kids profiles more appealing. In April last year, Netflix had announced an updated parental control system bringing individual profile level PIN protection to prevent kids from using them. Notably, this was the biggest update in the history of Netflix since 2013 which is when it first announced kids profiles. Alongside granular PIN protection, the update had also brought the ability to filter out titles while also making it easier for parents to monitor what their kids were watching within the profile created for them.