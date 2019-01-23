Netflix now lets you share TV shows, movies on Instagram

Netflix has integrated Instagram on its iOS app (Source: Reuters)

Netflix has rolled out a new feature that now lets the iOS users to share the movies and TV shows on Instagram. The online streaming company has integrated the photo-sharing service on its platform so that users can share their current watchlist or any other content to their Instagram account. It’s currently spotted on iOS, according to a Variety report.

The report says Netflix users on iOS can share the artworks of the TV shows and movies available on the streaming platform on Instagram, both as Stories and regular shareable content. It should be noted, of course, that the content itself cannot be shared. The Stories shared via Netflix can have stickers, emojis, and texts, much like the regular Stories shared on Instagram. The artwork shared in Instagram Stories will open the corresponding TV show or movie on Netflix.

Source: Netflix (via Variety)

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch,” a Netflix spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

In order to share an artwork on Instagram, the Netflix users need to tap on the Share icon, followed by a tap on Instagram Stories. This will automatically create the artwork inside the Instagram app, which the user can further beautify by adding stickers, emojis, and other things available. Now, the final artwork could either be shared as a Story or sent to a contact as a direct message, similar to how Instagram Stories work.

Netflix could bring the Instagram Stories integration on Android platform as well, a company spokesperson told Variety. Meanwhile, the feature is gradually rolling out to iOS users.