Netflix now available in Hindi on mobile, TV and web; here’s how to change your language preference

Giving impetus to its operations in India where the company has a massive number of subscribers, Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi. Introduction of Hindi as a language for the users in the Netflix user interface is the first such move by one of the prominent names in the world of digital streaming after it was launched in India four years back. Netflix says every part of it – including sign-up, title names, search, and payment – is now available in the Hindi language across all apps and devices, whether on mobile phones, computers, or TV.

To switch to Hindi, users have to go under Manage Profiles > Language. Language settings are profile-specific, and on the same Netflix platform, you don’t have to worry about it impacting other users.

“Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting,” Netflix said in its statement.

Netflix has not restricted the use of Hindi as a medium of language in its user interface to its subscribers in India, rather the subscribers across the world will get the option to change their preferred language of operation to Hindi.

Netflix has been running on other 26 languages such as Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Swahili, Thai, Turkish, Swedish, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian until now.

“We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said.

Netflix has grown immensely in the Indian market on the back of Indian films and shows. Some of the web series streamed on the platform have been trendsetters for the entertainment industry in the country.

Netflix has disclosed a line-up of 17 upcoming shows that include Ludo, A Suitable Boy, and Mismatched and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl scheduled to be released on August 12th.