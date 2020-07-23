Netflix may soon let you pause your membership for up to 10 months; here are the details

Netflix is currently testing the feature with select customers.

Netflix may be coming up with a new “pause membership” option for its customers. The feature will provide an opportunity to the customers to pause their membership for up to 10 months time. This will help viewers retain their profile, viewing history, favorite shows list, ratings, recommendations, and other saved settings when they discontinue their membership for some time and resume it later. At present, people who discontinue their membership for a few months have to fill in all their information and details when they resume their membership again. The customers also lose access to their viewed history, my list option along with other personalised preferences.

Netflix is currently testing the feature with select customers. The “pause membership” option can be accessed under the “Account” option on the website of Netflix. Viewers who want to quit from binge watching for a small peiod of time can access this option and find their account as they left when they join back. However, the option will only come into force when the customers have exhausted their monthly recharge/subscription plan.

This feature is also presently available for customers who cancel their membership of the platform as even their data and personalised settings are saved by the company for the period of 10 months. The new feature however is a new mechanism by the company to improve its messaging and making the process more convenient.The company might also add additional features as part of the “pause membership” option later on.

Because it is a test, the latest option might not be available on the accounts of all the customers. As is usually the case, Netflix might make it a regular feature only if it finds encouraging response from the customers.