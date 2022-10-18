Netflix launches new Profile Transfer feature, here’s what it means for users

After months of testing, Netflix has now finally launched a new Profile Transfer feature for its users. The feature will basically help an existing account member easily switch to a new account without having to build a new profile. With Profile Transfer, user can transfer their profile without losing their Netflix history like personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings that could take time when building from zero and chances are one may also not remember every setting.

The feature is rolling out to users now and the subscribers will be notified via email when the feature becomes available on their accounts. The feature can be turned off anytime from your account settings anytime one wants.

How to use Profile Transfer: Netflix explains that to transfer a profile, the user has to go to the “Transfer Profile” option. Hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage and then simply follow the instructions.

Netflix believes that the new feature will come in handy for people who’ve friends or partners who’ve decided to part ways. It can be awkward to see their name on the screen every time one opens Netflix. With this feature, a subscriber can easily shift to a new account without losing his or her Netflix personal data.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership,” Netflix wrote in its blog post.

Another major reason behind this move could be to take down password sharing which has become a menace for Netflix. The company in its Q1 2022 earnings reported that about 100 million households have password freeloaders. It even lost 200,000 subscribers- its first-ever subscriber loss in over 10 years.

ALSO READ | Netflix ad-supported plan to debut in November: Price, availability and other details