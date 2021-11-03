Netflix launches mobile games: Streaming giant introduces in-app gaming option

The company has announced that Netflix Games will make its way to iOS shortly.

US streaming giant Netflix has introduced games on its platform — the result of a years-long experimentation to move beyond films and television series and please both users and investors.

Netflix subscribers can now play five games — Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop) on the platform.

“…we love entertaining our members. That’s why we’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world,” Mike Verdu, the Vice President for Game Development at Netflix, wrote in a blog post.

???????? Let the Games Begin???????? Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way. It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

Netflix Games has initially been released on Android devices. The games can be picked from the dedicated Games row or the Games tab on mobiles or from the Categories drop down on tablets and then downloaded via Google Play. Once downloaded, the games can be accessed directly through the app.

The streaming platform has also enabled the option to play on multiple devices using the same account. If the device limit is hit, Netflix will prod users to sign out of devices not in use to free up a slot.

Netflix subscribers will not have to pay any additional fee for the mobile games. The company will neither serve advertisements or have in-app purchase options.

Verdu wrote in the blog: “All you need is a Netflix subscription — there’s no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.”

This could, however, change in the future as Netflix might want to use monetising the gaming library for additional revenue.