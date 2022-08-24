Heads Up! Netflix launches new mobile charades game you can play in 13 languages

The popular video streaming platform Netflix has launched a new game called Netflix Heads Up! exclusively for its subscribers. In this game, players have to guess the words on another player’s forehead before a one-minute timer runs out. The game is available under Netflix Games section in your phone for both Android and iOS devices. Netflix for the first time has launched the game across 15 different languages including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Thai.

Developed in partnership with Ellen Digital Ventures, Netflix Heads Up! game comes with 28 decks that are inspired by some of the popular Netflix series and its social channels like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game, GEEKED and Strong Black Lead.

“Netflix Heads Up! is a game everyone can participate in, so whether you have five or fifty people over, no one will be left out — even if they’re not there! You can easily share recordings of your matches with friends and family on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and more,” Netflix said in a press statement.

To play the Netflix Heads Up, you need to be a Netflix subscriber first. Netflix app has a Games section which is placed at the bottom of the window next to the Home button. Tap on the Games button and you will see all the games available on Netflix arranged in the same pattern as the movies and series on Netflix Home page.

Some of the decks that you can expect in Netflix Heads Up! are:

Bridgerton: Dearest Gentle Reader, you are invited to play the Bridgerton deck where you will engage in a ball of fun as you guess clues based on the hit show.

GEEKED: Do you love sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic books and video games? Congratulations, you’re a Geek just like us and we love you for it! Please enjoy this super GEEKED deck!

NetflixIsAJoke: Comedy is the best medicine. Cure your boredom with this deck that includes comic greats and comedy terminology.

Squid Game: Pull out your tracksuit because the Squid Game Deck is sure to make you sweat. Guess Squid Game-related actions, characters and themes without saying the word or rhyming.Strong Black Lead: Strong Black Lead amplifies Black voices, stories, and creators. Show off your knowledge of Black actors, entertainers, series and films!