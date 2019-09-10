Netflix killer: Apple TV+ with original 4K shows launched in India at Rs 99 per month

Apple event saw one of the exciting announcements that could set the alarm bells ringing for Netflix and Disney+
Apple at its iPhone 11 event delivered a huge blow to Netflix by announcing that its streaming service Apple TV+ will cost Rs 99 per month in India. This is Rs 100 less than the recently introduced mobile-only plan by Netflix, worth Rs 199. The Apple TV+ subscription will also be available to all buyers of this year’s iPhone and iPad models for one year without any charges, which saves around Rs 1,200 – Rs 400 more than Netflix’s high-end plan.
Developing…
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.