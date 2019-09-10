Netflix killer: Apple TV+ with original 4K shows launched in India at Rs 99 per month

Apple at its iPhone 11 event delivered a huge blow to Netflix by announcing that its streaming service Apple TV+ will cost Rs 99 per month in India. This is Rs 100 less than the recently introduced mobile-only plan by Netflix, worth Rs 199. The Apple TV+ subscription will also be available to all buyers of this year’s iPhone and iPad models for one year without any charges, which saves around Rs 1,200 – Rs 400 more than Netflix’s high-end plan.

Developing…