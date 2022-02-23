Netflix is bringing ‘Fast Laughs’, its curated stream of comedy clips to TV: All you need to know

Each funny short video from the series or movie will be 30 seconds long like that which shows while scrolling through the Netflix feed.

Netflix is curating a comedy stream for its TV app. The feature called Fast Laughs will have a stream of comedy clips that a user on TV can see to decide what to watch. Each funny short video from the series or movie will be 30 seconds long like that which shows while scrolling through the Netflix feed.



The users part of the testing phase can access Fast Laughs by scrolling down on Netflix homepage and find it at the end. Now click on the feature where full screen clips of Big Mouth, Army of the Dead, Jerry Seinfeld stand-up specials appear. Use the arrow on the right to advance to the next clip or the left arrow return to the previous one. You can add a title to your watchlist or jump right to watch the show that time.



Fast Laughs is curated by the Netflix Staff and hence is not as personalised per your taste as Netflix’s Play Something feature and cannot be that inviting. On the flip slide the feature will take you through Netflix’s diverse content that your deeply ingrained recommendation can offer.



Last year Fast Laughs was rolled out on mobile app and unlike TV it presents itself in vertical TikTok-like stream to seamlessly scroll through in a rectangular held device. Users can share it, add the show to their list or react with a ‘LOL’ button making it a more interactive feature than the TV version.



The feature is slowly being rolled out to users in the US market followed by Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and then “other select English-speaking countries”. This feature only will be available for adult profiles and a content warning will be presented before starting the stream. It remains unclear when the Fast Laughs will be rolled out to all users.