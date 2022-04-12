Netflix gets new ‘Two Thumbs Up’ button: What is it, how to use

Netflix is reviving its user feedback mechanisms for specific content with a new feature. The streaming platform is introducing ‘Two Thumbs Up’, an additional way for members to let us know what types of series and films they want to see more of. The feature comes as a top-up to its earlier Thumps Up Thumbs Down buttons.

What is the ‘Two Thumbs Up’ feature all about

The feature is a way in which users can give relevant feedback to the content. Two Thumbs Up is for the platform to know it was indeed worth recommending to friends, coworkers, etc. Think of it as a way to signify greater satisfaction. If a Thumbs Up is akin to liking something, Two Thumbs Up conveys you love it.

Netflix is providing an additional way to tell when you’re really into something so that they can build recommendations for your profile that ‘better reflect what you enjoy.’ For example, if you loved Bridgerton, you might see even more shows or films starring the castor of the same genre, or from Shondaland.

Where to find the new feature

The feature that appears next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on your TV, Web, Android, and iOS mobile devices starting today will help improve recommendations on Netflix.

As you tap or click on content, you will find. The synopsis of the show along with star cast and director information, Right below that you have buttons like ‘My List’ ‘Rate’ and ‘share’. Tap on the Rate icon and you can rate it with a like/thumbs up or dislike/thumbs down or a double thumbs up.

You can also rate the content you are watching by tapping on the three dots next to the ‘Episodes and info’ icon. Rate the content with Like, Dislike, or Double Thumbs-up.

Netflix replaced its five-star rating system in 2017 with the simpler ‘Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down’ system. The streaming giant currently is constantly testing new features and tools that help users find stuff to watch. The company launched a Play Something feature in 2021, introduced a Top 10 row in 2020, and widely rolled out the ability to edit the Continue Watching row on all devices earlier this year.

“We hope to end choice fatigue with new features that we’re adding this year,” Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation and personalization experiences at Netflix, says. “It’s a huge part of where we want to invest — providing those mechanisms to give more of the control back to the user to help tailor their experience to their personal taste,” he added.