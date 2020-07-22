Netflix eyeing smartphone users in India with new low-cost subscription plan; all details

Netflix is known to test various plans and features from time to time.

In a bid to make new inroads into India’s digital streaming market, American giant Netflix is coming up with low cost subscription plans. The latest plan launched, or rather being tested, by the company is the Mobile+ plan which will allow users to watch the content not only ontheir mobile phone screens but also on their tablet and computer screens. However, the users would not be allowed to view the content of the platform on their television screens under this plan. The cost of the plan has been pegged at Rs 349 for a month.

Netflix is known to test various plans and features from time to time. The new low-cost plan, like Netflix’s other tests, will be continued by the company in the long term only if the company sees an increasing number of people subscribing to the plan.

In a similar effort, the company had months ago with a mobile screen only plan pegged at Rs 199 a month where the users are only allowed to access the premier content of the platform on their mobile phone screens. The move was aimed at targeting the new generation of mobile users. Apart from restricting the access to the mobile phone screen only, the company had also downgraded the quality of the video to 480p for the Mobile only plan users.

Apart from these two new launches made by the company, the traditional plan of the company is pegged at Rs 499 a month which streams the videos at standard definition. The top plan offered by the company costs Rs 799 a month which allows viewers to share their access with four maximum viewers at a time. The quality of the video also substantially increases up to ultra high definition(5k).

The company which has more than 193 million subscribers is facing a tough competition from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney +Hotstar among others. After having an initial free run in the digital streaming industry, the company has had to contend with tough competition from other platforms.