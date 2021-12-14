Netflix cuts India plan prices by 18-60%: Everything to know

Netflix is the last major streaming platform to offer SD content on non-mobile plans. (File)

Netflix has announced a significant price drop for its India plans, with savings of 18-60%. Starting today, the Netflix “Mobile” plan will be available for Rs 149 a month, down 25% from Rs 199.

The biggest savings, however, are for the “Basic” plan — previously priced at Rs 499 per month. It will now cost Rs 199. The price of the “Standard” plan has been slashed to Rs 499 a month from Rs 649 — a saving of 23%. The “Premium” plan, on the other hand, will now be available for Rs 649 a month, down from Rs 799.

The price change comes after both Prime Video (Amazon Prime) and Disney+ Hotstar undertook a price hike recently.

Netflix subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the higher plan from today. Upon logging in, a notification will direct members to confirm the upgrade or choose a different plan. For subscribers of the “Premium” plan, the price change will come into effect from the next billing cycle.

The pricing change will also not impact the benefits. The “Mobile” plan offers standard-resolution (SD) content on phones and tablets, the “Basic” plan can play SD content on any device. The “Standard” plan upgrades content to high-resolution (HD), while the “Premium” plan gives access to 4K resolution and high-dynamic-range (HDR) video.

Netflix is the last major streaming platform to offer SD content on non-mobile plans. Both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar only allow HD streaming. Amazon does offer SD content on Prime Video Mobile, while Disney+ Hotstar has no quality restrictions.

Netflix India Vice President of Content Monika Shergill said: “As Indians, we love great entertainment. Whatever your mood, tastes or plan, Netflix is now even more accessible.”

“Whether you choose Aranyak on Friday, Money Heist on Saturday, or Dhamaka and Sooryavanshi on Sunday, you can watch all of Netflix on your mobile for Rs. 149, and on any device starting at Rs. 199.”

The new prices make Netflix more competitive in a notoriously price conscious Indian market. Amazon Prime Video hiked its subscription plans from today with annual subscription rising to Rs 1,499 from Rs 999. The monthly prices have also gone up to Rs 179 from Rs 129, while the quarterly plan price has been hiked to Rs 459 from Rs 329.

However, Prime Video offers 4K HDR streaming on multiple devices on a single plan, unlike Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Disney+ Hotstar remains the most affordable platform with an annual Mobile plan available for Rs 499. The Disney+ Hotstar Super plan at Rs 899 a year offers simultaneous viewing on two devices, while the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan at Rs 1,499 per year offers 4K viewing on four devices.