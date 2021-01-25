Netflix brings studio quality sound for Android users: everything to know

Users will be able to watch all TV shows and series on Netflix with their smartphone's speakers.

Android users are now expected to watch movies on phones with better sound quality. Netflix has upgraded its Android application that will stream audio in xHE-AAC (Extended HE-AAC with MPEG-D DRC. This means that the users will be able to hear sounds in studio quality and with increased consistency. This will provide a better fix if there is a sudden volume change and user experience which is better when in noisy environments.

According to the company’s blog post, all changes made are brought by the xHE-AAC audio codec. The change has been made for all users across countries including Indian users as well. Here the changes made will allow the codec to adapt according to the quality of the Internet connection. When users have slow mobile data connections, the new format with a variable bitrate will scale back.

Apart from this, users will be able to watch all TV shows and series on Netflix with their smartphone’s speakers. Even without the use of headphones, users will be able to hear all the dialogues as well as other background sounds intelligibly too in an environment which is not quiet. Whenever there is sudden change in volume, the new feature will easily adjust it so that users do not have to suddenly remove their earphones or lower their volumes.

This is the latest upgrade offered by Netflix as it aims to improve its high-quality video and audio options on its streaming platform. So far, the company has been using picture technologies like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision that need supporting hardware as well as fast Internet connections. However, with small tweaks in sounds will be able to improve audio experience at the most basic level. This can be an important change for Indian users as many rely on slower mobile data connections.