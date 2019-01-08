Netflix awards $11.7 million pay package to incoming CFO Spencer Neumann

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 8:48 AM

Netflix Inc.’s Spencer Neumann will get $10 million in annual pay and receive an additional $1.7 million bonus as chief financial officer.

Netflix said about a year ago it would scrap cash bonuses for top executives and instead boost their salaries.

Netflix Inc.’s Spencer Neumann will get $10 million in annual pay and receive an additional $1.7 million bonus as chief financial officer. Neumann’s yearly compensation will be split between a salary and stock options, the Los Gatos, California-based firm said Monday in a regulatory filing. The options vest immediately upon being granted.

Netflix hired Neumann last week, just days after Activision Blizzard Inc. abruptly put him on leave and then fired him for cause. Neumann, who was the entertainment software firm’s CFO, had a contract provision barring him from negotiating with other potential employers, except during the final six months of his tenure.

Netflix said about a year ago it would scrap cash bonuses for top executives and instead boost their salaries. It now pays some of the biggest fixed salaries among publicly traded U.S. firms, while other companies tend to emphasize incentive awards tied to performance goals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Netflix awards $11.7 million pay package to incoming CFO Spencer Neumann
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition