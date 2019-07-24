Netflix announces mobile-only plan for Rs 199 in India: Everything you should know

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, worth Rs 199, will only support Standard Definition quality (SD)

In a bid to amass a greater audience in India, Netflix has announced its first mobile-only plan that is priced at Rs 199 per month. Netflix says it is specifically “Made for India” and will encompass all forms of mobile devices, that include smartphones running Android and Android Go versions, iPhones, Android tablets, and even iPad models. Considering the wide range of devices that are handy, the plan will target consumers who are on the go.

Netflix’s Rs 199 plan has been rolled to countries outside India – something that will benefit customers in countries that have been hesitant to jump on the bandwagon due to high pricing. The Los Gatos-headquartered streaming giant was testing a horde of low-cost plans in India, also including weekly plans for as low as Rs 65. However, Netflix said those plans did not materialise for them during the test. The mobile-only plan, worth Rs 199, will only support Standard Definition quality (SD), but Netflix is betting on the quality of its content that, it thinks, is sufficient for the screens on mobile devices.

To elaborate more on that, Netflix says its new ‘Content Encoding and Delivery Innovation’ technology has been designed to remove that ‘scary’ spinner that appears during the buffer. For now, it is not clear whether this encoding technology is reliant on the hardware of the device. Netflix is bringing this tech to a slew of devices including laptops, smart TVs, and more.

Its close rival, Amazon offers its Prime membership for Rs 999 paid annually. However, those who want to test the service can go for the low-cost monthly version that costs Rs 129 per month – Rs 70 cheaper than Netflix’s mobile-only plan.