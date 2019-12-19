Net usage trends: Online habits of young Indian women

Around 44% in metros access English online content to stay job-ready

As Internet usage becomes more inclusive and gender-balanced in India, the medium is fast emerging as an ‘empowering force’ for Indian women online. A new Verizon Media study, which surveyed the habits of women internet users across India, has found that education, career development, women’s empowerment, health and fitness are key areas of interest.

The survey, ‘Spotlight on online habits of young Indian women’ was conducted by Nielsen for Verizon Media. Respondents in the survey, conducted in 12 cities across India in July 2019, included college students, young working women and women mentors between 18-35 years of age. Insights from the survey reveal that Indian women are honing their skills to get ahead professionally every time they go online—44% of users across Tier 1 cities access online content only in English to improve their soft skills and become ‘job ready’. This focus is sharper among younger women in the 18-23 years age group. Across locations, younger women were found to access more content related to education, career growth and skill development, while older women between 29-35 years of age accessed more online video content related to personal well-being.

Top insights on usage patterns and trends from the survey: