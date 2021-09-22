Net safety: Cyber-capacity building essential for greater cyber-resilience

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky

What are the real needs and goals of Asia Pacific (APAC) countries in cyber capacity building, education, and awareness? Whose responsibility is it to ensure these goals are met—is it necessary for the State to bear this burden? These were the burning questions addressed during Kaspersky’s APAC Online Policy Forum III with the theme “Greater Cyber-resilience through Cyber Capacity Building”. Hosted by the company’s CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, the virtual forum was joined by a high-level panel of speakers from the region including Craig Jones, INTERPOL cybercrime director, Li Yuxiao, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies and Seungjoo Kim, professor of the School of Cybersecurity of Korea University.

A nation’s cyber-resilience abilities are often limited by the know-how of its human resources and the quality of cross-border collaboration between the region’s private and public organisations. There are several cybersecurity gaps stakeholders in APAC should address urgently to build a safer cyberspace. “In the Cyber Age, as we experience an accelerated digital transformation, we’re facing security challenges that put a strain on cybersecurity resources. Investing in cyber talent and promoting security awareness and digital education for users are the keys to success in building cyber-resilient digital societies and economies,” says Kaspersky.

“With the continued rise in cyber threats and cybercriminal activities, a new paradigm has emerged for global law enforcement. One of the key challenges that INTERPOL identified are the gaps in law enforcement cyber capabilities and capacity, nationally, regionally and globally,” says Craig Jones, INTERPOL cybercrime director. “To overcome this, law enforcement must be a trusted partner beyond national borders and sectors. Being collaborative, inclusive and open will help reduce the gaps, bridging the divides in capabilities and capacity.”

Driven by the low production costs, extensive industrial base, and greater support from local governments in APAC, the region is ripe to be the centre and biggest market for Industry 4.0 in the next five years. Seungjoo Kim, a member of South Korea’s Presidential Committee on the 4th Industrial Revolution, cited success stories where countries are beefing up their cybersecurity policies and regulations alongside their intense drive towards a more connected society. Kim notes, “For example, in the European Union, the regulations on automotive cybersecurity will be mandatory for all new vehicles produced from July 2024.”