Net neutrality: DoT to seek Trai views on monitoring & enforcement body

“DoT will soon ask Trai for recommendations on the composition, functions, role and responsibilities of the multi-stakeholder body,” a senior government official said.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon approach the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for its recommendations on setting up a multi-stakeholder body for monitoring and enforcement of recently-approved Net neutrality principles.

According to recommendations made by Trai, the DoT has to establish a multi-stakeholder body, which will include members from telecom operators, internet service providers, content providers, representatives from research and academia, civil society organisations and consumer representatives for monitoring and enforcement of Net neutrality principles.

The panel will have an advisory role and its mandate includes creating a collaborative mechanism among stakeholders. Confirming the development, another official said Trai will come out with additional regulations besides the existing transparency and disclosure norms. Trai will also make recommendations on the traffic management practices, following which the DoT will formulate the practices. This is important because now telcos will have leeway in times of emergencies or choking of networks when they can provide a fast lane to some services by slowing some others.