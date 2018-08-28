Need to work together to better manage challenges like data privacy, security issues: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister’s visit was facilitated by Indian IT body Nasscom and California Business Roundtable and other local partner organisations. (PTI)

Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met with senior executives from leading organisations of California, US and discussed the need to work together to better manage technology challenges like data privacy and security issues. Prasad was part of in-depth discussions and meetings with the CEOs and senior executives from some of California’s most prominent businesses, including venture capitalists focused on the Indian market, a statement said today. He also met business leaders of Indian technology companies that are operating in the US market and making investments as well as generating jobs locally.

“The meetings discussed the need to work collectively to better manage technology challenges like data privacy and security issues, especially in the context of next-generation technologies i.e. artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data in priority sectors that have huge social impact including healthcare, fin-tech and social inclusion,” the statement said.

The minister’s visit was facilitated by Indian IT body Nasscom and California Business Roundtable and other local partner organisations. The statement said during the meetings, Prasad invited technology firms in California to take advantage of the growth opportunities that India offers.

“As world leaders in the technology arena, our two countries can build on this success to grow more jobs and create even more economic opportunities for each other. This is the message I shared with leaders from California’s business community,” Prasad was quoted as saying. Rob Lapsley, President of the California Business Roundtable, said expanded relationships between India and the US will strengthen both economies.

“As representative of companies across the globe, we have always believed in pushing boundaries to expand business opportunities… We are confident that the digital transformation opportunities in India, as outlined by him (Prasad), will open doors for investors to establish and participate in India’s rewarding growth story,” Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.