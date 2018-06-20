Myntra launches Blink Go, its first fitness band

The Sleep Goals and Tools on the Myntra Blink Go lets users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets.

Myntra on Wednesday launched its Blink Go first smart wearable device in India at Rs 4,199. Myntra Blink Go allows users to monitor their fitness parameters and set personal fitness goals that include activity trackings, such as steps, distance, calories, sleep, and heart rate sensor.

“This is an exciting moment for Myntra as we foray into the connected wearable segment with our first product ‘Blink Go’ which is a perfect blend of fashion and technology to help our customers keep track of their goals and stay fit,” Jeyendran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.

The Sleep Goals and Tools on the Myntra Blink Go lets users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets. Leaderboards feature allows users to challenge themselves and their friends on fitness tasks and goals.