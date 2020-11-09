MyGate: Residents welcome tech at the gate

(L-R): MyGate co-founder & CTO Shreyans Daga, co-founder & COO Abhishek Kumar and co-founder & CEO Vijay Arisetty

Picture this—a high-end housing complex with shiny apartment blocks, lush green garden and nice people, but the complex is not managed well. Smart management is the need of the hour and MyGate is doing exactly that; it is building technology to simplify check-ins everywhere. Its flagship solution, launched in 2016, currently facilitates over two million check-in requests every day at thousands of gated premises across the 18+ cities in which this Bengaluru-based venture operates in, and continues to show rapid growth. Founded by ISB/IIM/IIT alumni, MyGate is also working on/launched products to benefit the occupants, management and other stakeholders of the gated premises, such as an ERP tool and a system for e-commerce players to better manage their deliveries.

Vijay Arisetty, CEO andco-founder, MyGate, talks about the initial idea behind the venture: “After a decade in the armed forces, I moved into one of the best apartment complexes in Bengaluru with my family. It appeared to be well-run and secure, as advertised, but our opinion changed quickly. At the gate itself there was plenty of mismanagement. Even before e-commerce emerged in a big way, the security guards were unable to verify most visitors despite repeated attempts to contact residents via intercom. The management committee, too, was far from being well-equipped. Of course we got on with our lives, as you must in urban India, but I started to pay close attention to the gate. I began interviewing the security guards and learned how overwhelmed they were by the growing number of e-commerce deliveries. To add to this, they had to know everyone’s maid, cook, driver and other daily helps. How could they do this without technology, I thought.”

This is how the seeds of MyGate were sown. In January 2016, Arisetty quit his job at Goldman Sachs and convinced two close friends—Abhishek Kumar, and ISB Hyderabad batchmate, Shreyans Daga, to build out this vision. “There wasn’t anything close to what we were building: a single technology platform for multiple stakeholders in a housing society, such as guards, residents, facility managers, accountants, committee members, visitors. Of all of them, the guards were least technologically-savvy (at least at the time). For them to use it, our product would need to solve a number of their pain points and be extremely user-friendly,” he says.

The app that was developed within a month required guards to only punch in a few numbers to complete their tasks. Over the years, it has trained over 2,20,000 guards and helped them verify over two million people every day in less than 15 seconds each.

After just four years, the three co-founders find themselves leading many such positive transformations within housing societies. “We help over two million residents find daily help, manage their deliveries even when they’re not home, pay society bills, discuss society matters; management committees use our platform to easily manage their accounts, resolve complaints, organise meetings, issue important notices and much more; daily help, too, benefit by being discoverable to residents looking to hire,” says Arisetty.

During the pandemic alone the MyGate team has developed 10 new Covid-specific features (containment zone identification, Aarogya Setu integration, etc.,), thereby giving societies the confidence to once again welcome visitors and allow daily help to start earning again and even the opportunity to find new jobs. This extensive feature set has taken MyGate out of the metros to over 100 cities, including Solapur, Bhilai and Siliguri. Arisetty says, “By the end of this financial year, we will reach 30,000 societies. This would put MyGate in 5 million homes around the country.”