Graphic designers, rejoice! This app lets you ‘Shazam’ fonts for free

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 6:53 PM

MyFonts website already provides the users with the ability to search for the fonts using a screengrab that has some text written in it

WhatTheFont is available on Android and iOS

A lot of times you are stuck in a dire situation, especially if you happen to be a graphic designer or are associated with the world where graphic designing plays an important role. That situation is when you see a banner, a movie title, or any other fancy element with a showy font that you think you immediately get access to. Well, a company has come to the rescue by launching what can simply be analogised as the Shazam for fonts.

MyFonts, the company that carries out the digital distribution of fonts, has come up with a new app, WhatTheFont, that can identify the font instantly. All the user needs to do is point the app’s camera at a piece of text written on any surface, snap it, and make the search query for the font. The app crawls the Internet database to find the exact or the closest match for the font and returns with a list of variations for the font. WhatThe Font is available to download on Android and iOS platforms.

It’s like Shazam-ing a song playing nearby and buying (or streaming) it from the marketplaces that appear as a part of the results. WhatTheFont lets you buy the fonts from the company’s repository, as well as share them on social media.

The WhatTheFont app can identify as many as 130,000 fonts using machine learning, Seah Chickering-Burchesky, Senior UX Designer at MyFonts was quoted as making the claim in a report by The Next Web. The app is also capable of pulling the scripts related to the font. MyFonts website already provides the users with the ability to search for the fonts using a screengrab that has some text written in it.

