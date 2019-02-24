MWC Barcelona 2019: Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 3 5G with next-generation 5G network chip, Snapdragon 855 processor

MWC Barcelona has not officially kickstarted yet but the mobile companies have begun showing off their anticipated products to steal the limelight. Jumping the bandwagon is Xiaomi that has just announced the Mi Mix 3 5G that is compatible with the next-generation 5G network expected to begin rolling out in the US, China, and other countries by 2019 Q1. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is similar to the Mi Mix 3 except for a bumped up processor. The Mi Mix 3 5G comes running Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that features the Qualcomm X50 5G modem inside.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is nearly similar to its last year’s model, having a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display that traditionally runs through the edges, leaving a thin-bezel design. Apart from the 7-nanometre Snapdragon 855 processor powering the device, the X50 modem makes it 2019-ish as Xiaomi looks to get on board with the rival companies that are unveiling their first 5G products around the same time. Xiaomi says Mi Mix 3 5G can deliver over 2Gbps download speeds on the 5G network, but it still remains to be seen as 5G may take some more time to commercially roll out.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G comes with two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear with 960fps slo-mo video recording support. The front camera setup is equipped on a magnetic slider, much like the one the previous non-5G model. It has two cameras on the front – a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, both powered by AI. The Mi Mix 3 5G has a hybrid cooling system to reduce the heat generated while running memory-intensive apps or games. The smartphone has a 3800mAh battery under the hood with Quick Charge 4+ for fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G will be released into the European markets first in May at a price of 599 euros, which roughly translates to Rs 48,000. The colour variants are Blue and Black, Xiaomi said while announcing the launch at MWC Barcelona.