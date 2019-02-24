MWC Barcelona 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with five Zeiss cameras, 5.99-inch 2K display goes official; price, specifications

Nokia 9 PureView has a total of six cameras

In its old fashion, HMD Global announced new members to its Nokia brand of smartphone families across price ranges. The Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 9 PureView are the new smartphones from the company’s stable. The Nokia 9 is the most premium of the lot and comes bearing the flagship label with features such as a Penta-lens Zeiss camera setup but an odd and old Snapdragon 845 processor while other companies are already shipping the successor Snapdragon 855 processor. Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s head of product, said the company saw a “truly fulfilling” year in 2018, outlining the success of Nokia 1 in markets including India.

Nokia 9 PureView features the “world’s first” five camera array, two of which are colour (RGB) cameras while the remaining three have monochrome sensors. There are five 12-megapixel f/1.8 cameras given at the back along with an LED flash while the front camera is a 20-megapixel camera.

The imaging process involves combining photos from each camera to produce the “best” photo. The smartphone can create a “depth map” in photographs using its Penta-lens camera. HMD Global has partnered Adobe to ship the Nokia 9 PureView with Adobe Lightroom to instantly edit and reimagine the photos, said Sarvikas at the event.

Other than the highlighted cameras, the Nokia 9 PureView sports a 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display without a notch and thin bezels. It is built using the ‘machined aluminium’ that gives the phone its “robustness”. The smartphone is also IP67 water and dust resistant. Nokia 9 PureView runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. There is a 3320mAh battery that supports Qi wireless charging. The Nokia 9 PureView has a USB Type-C 3.1 port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, facial scanning, and a Haptic vibrator for subtle vibrations when using the phone.

It will only be available in Midnight Blue in March while the pre-orders begin immediately in select markets. The Nokia 9 PureView costs $699 in the US. The India availability of the smartphone is not known as of now.